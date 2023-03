Gotta catch ’em all at Pokémon at the Library!

Whether you collect the cards, play the games or just watch the shows, Pokémon trainers ages 4-14 are invited to play games, meet other fans, trade cards and even make cool Pokémon crafts at Pokémon at the Library on Saturday, March 11, 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Moline Public Library, located at 3210 41st St., Moline. This event is free, and trading cards are on a limited first come, first served basis.

(molinelibrary.com)

For more information, click here.