It’s not easy moving on from fronting a band that’s had international success, over 200 million cumulative streams and critical acclaim from Billboard and Rolling Stone but sometimes a singer has to tell his own story. Little Hurt will be performing his original music in his style that straddles the line between alternative and pop at the Raccoon Motel, 315 E. Second Street in Davenport on Sunday, November 27. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available here. He’s performing as a special guest, along with Kansas City indie rockers Hembree.

Little Hurt is a solo project from former The Mowgli’s lead singer Colin Dieden. “I wanted to tell a story that was entirely my own,” he says in a press release. “There were things I needed to say by myself. I started writing about who I am and my life totally unfiltered. I’ve dealt with a lot of issues. I’ve got a complicated head and can be my own worst enemy. Anxiety is something I’ve battled forever, so I built a place to deal with these heavier subjects such as the struggle with depression. I’m not always the happy guy; but I’m happy opening up like I have here.”

He’s seen rapid growth since then, with more than 38 million cumulative audio streams. “Better Drugs” helped establish Dieden in 2020 as a solo artist. “It was written about a night with someone at a bar in Hollywood,” he says. “We were on the wave of falling in love, but we were disconnected for a few months. During the course of it, we decided maybe we weren’t right for each other. The lyrics are a play-by-play of what happened throughout the night and what went wrong.” “My Head Hurts” became an instantly memorable track that received advanced placement and regular rotation on SiriusXm Alt. Nation, as well playlist adds at Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and Amazon Music. “Alaska” spent four weeks at #1 on SiriusXM Alternative Nation’s Top 18 Countdown that summer, charted Top 35 on alternative radio nationally and was placed on key alternative playlists on all major streaming services.

Little Hurt’s newest single “Buttercup” (Ft. The Ready Set) was released on November 4.