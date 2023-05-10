The Quad Cities’ premiere all-female flat track roller derby returns for another night of action and excitement!

Fresh off a road win over CoMo Roller Derby, the Quad City Rollers take on the Prairieland Punishers May 20 in Eldridge. Bring out the whole family and help support the Bettendorf Ecumenical Food Pantry. Donate from the following items at the door and receive a free Chuck-a-Wheel!

Women hygiene’s/menstrual products

Hygiene products

Laundry products

(Quad City Rollers)

(Quad City Rollers)

Join the Quad City Rollers at they take on the Prairieland Punishers Saturday, May 20 at the Eldridge Community Center/Skatepark, located at 400 16th Ave., Eldridge. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., and the game starts at 6:00 p.m. For ticket information, click here.

The Quad City Rollers are a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization, entirely run by volunteers, including the skaters, trainers, officials and the board of directors who run the organization. Funds raised go towards further development and operation of the league. For more information, click here.