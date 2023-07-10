The Moline Parks & Recreation Department is bringing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to Prospect Park Friday night.

(Moline Parks & Recreation)

The department is hosting their second and final free Movie in the Park of the summer on Friday, July 14 at Prospect Park, 15th Street C & 31st Avenue, near the playground, for “The Avengers” on the big screen. Guests can bring lawn chairs or blankets and some snacks. The movie will start at dusk, about 9 p.m. and the runtime is 2 hours, 23 minutes. The movie is rated PG-13 and may not be suitable for young children.

If conditions are rainy or windy, the movie will be canceled. To check on cancellations notifications, visit the Parks Department’s Facebook page. For more information on the Moline Parks & Recreation Department, click here.