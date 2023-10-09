Astronomy fans will be heading to Augustana’s John Deere Planetarium and Fryxell Geology Museum to safely view the partial eclipse of the sun from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 14. The planetarium is located at 820 38th Street in Rock Island.

The college will have indoor and outdoor programs in the planetarium, observatory and geology museum. Admission is free. The program will feature both telescope and naked-eye views of the partial eclipse of the sun that are safe to view. During the eclipse, about half of the sun will be covered by the moon. A quarter-ton piece of the Canyon Diablo meteorite and a planetarium show with images will be on display, along with information on the night sky.

The Fryxell Geology Museum will also be open during the event, which features one of the best collections of minerals and fossils in the Midwest. The museum features a wall of glowing, fluorescent rocks; casts of a Tyrannosaurus rex skull; and a complete 22-foot-long skeleton

of Cryolophosaurus, a large-crested carnivorous dinosaur discovered in Antarctica by Augustana professor Richard Hammer.

John Deere Planetarium telescope Cryolophosaurus Canyon Diablo meteorite

The observing areas are unheated, so attendees are asked to dress appropriately for the weather. In the event of clouds, telescope views may not be possible, but the indoor programs will still be held.

For more information on the John Deere Planetarium, call (309) 794-7318 or click here.