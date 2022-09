Tuesday, September 13th is the last chance to catch free music in the park with Tunes in Town in DeWitt’s Lincoln Park, which is located on 11th Street in DeWitt. The Hot Rods will play from 6-8:30 p.m. and food vendors will be on site selling refreshments. There will also be a car show.

For more information on Tunes in Town, visit their Facebook page by clicking here.