Catch the Pork Tornadoes at Rhythm City Casino

Rhythm City Casino Resort announced Pork Tornadoes, the Midwest’s most popular cover band, will perform in their Events Center on Saturday, May 8 at 8 p.m.

Originally from Cedar Falls, Iowa, Pink Tornadoes play an eclectic mix of pop rock songs from the ’80s to today, specializing in girl pop songs, covering artists from Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, to Lizzo, the Killers, Coolio, and Phil Collins.

Tickets are $25 for the first five rows with early entry and $17 for general admission and go on sale Friday, March 12 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online, by phone at 844-852-4FUN (4386), or in person at the Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort. The show will have social distancing accommodations with seats sold in sets of two or four.