Catholic Diocese of Davenport allow dispensations for Mass

The Catholic Diocese of Davenport announced that the obligation to attend Mass is dispensed for the sick, those that care for the sick, and people who are at high risk from COVID-19 (elderly, medically frail). All Catholics in Johnson County are dispensed from the obligation of Mass.

The Diocese is also asking that all large group gatherings or meetings in Johnson County be postponed if possible. Participants at Mass and gatherings should be seated 6 feet apart, which may limit the number of individuals that can attend a Mass.