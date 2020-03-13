Catholic Diocese of Peoria suspends all public Masses

The Catholic Diocese of Peoria announced that all public Masses will be suspended starting March 14 until further notice.

Funeral Masses already scheduled may take place. Memorial Masses will be scheduled at later dates. Marriage ceremonies scheduled for March 14 may take place, and there will be further guidance from the Office of the Vicar General for any in the future. Baptisms will continue but only with parents and godparents present. The Sacrament of the Sick and Holy Viaticum can be administered, with caution and where possible.