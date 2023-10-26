Per Mar Security, the largest family-owned, full-service security company in the Midwest, celebrates its 70th anniversary on Oct. 31st, 2023.

On Halloween in 1953, John and Eleanor Duffy started Per Mar in their home on Iowa Street in Davenport. Per Mar has a long history of providing its customers with the greatest security technologies, service, and physical security solutions, according to a Thursday company release.

Now led by the third generation of the Duffy family, Per Mar has acquired many businesses and invested in cutting-edge technology to better serve the wants and needs of its customers. Security officer services, intelligent video monitoring, advanced access control systems, and burglar alarm systems, are just a few of their many products and services.

Per Mar Security is headquartered at 1910 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Over the years, the innovation has allowed Per Mar to help customers stay one step ahead of potential security threats, by remaining proactive instead of reactive, the release said. Adopting this method has led to great success and steady growth for Per Mar. The company’s commitment to its people and protecting what matters most is clear and is a testament to its many years of business.

A quote the leadership team refers to frequently is, “Take care of your employees, they’ll take care of the customers, and the rest will take care of itself.”

“My brother Brad and I feel fortunate to be a part of the third generation of our family to lead Per Mar,” CEO Brian Duffy said in the release. “Per Mar’s success is a credit to many people here who have cared for the company like owners, and we try our best to lead through listening to the people serving our customers every day.”

To celebrate its 70th anniversary, Per Mar donated $70 in early September to each of the 25 branches’ organization of choice for National Charity Day (a total of $1,750 donated). The team will also be honoring each branch’s longest-standing employee to show their appreciation for their dedication and loyalty.

