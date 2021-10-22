Cause of Bettendorf fire remains under investigation

The cause of a Thursday house fire in Bettendorf remains under investigation.

The only occupant of the home was awakened by a smoke alarm. He went to a neighbor’s house for help shortly after 2:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of Glenn Street, according to a news release from Bettendorf Firefighters. He was transported by Medic to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus.

Bettendorf fire crews quickly brought the fire under control, the release says. Davenport Fire crews were dispatched for automatic aid, but were cleared shortly after their arrival on scene.

No damage estimate was available Thursday, the release says.