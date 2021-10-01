Cause of early morning garage fire under investigation

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fire that broke out early Thursday morning at a Davenport home.

At approximately 3:10 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at the 2500 block of West 18th Street.

Five fire apparatus and one command vehicle responded with a total response of 16 personnel, a news release says.

According to Fire Marshal Jim Morris, the resident caller contacted 911 dispatch and stated that occupants were woken up by the smell of smoke, got up to investigate and saw heavy smoke coming from their attached two-car garage.

All occupants were able to self-evacuate the residence.

Morris says “an aggressive attack and coordinated search of the building resulted in quick extinguishment of the fire, which was contained to the garage.”

Minimal damage was caused to the interior of the building by fire extension and smoke.

No injuries were reported by civilian or fire personnel.

All residents were able to reoccupy the building after the incident.

Any additional information related to this incident will be released by the fire marshal.