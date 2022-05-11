The cause of a Moline house fire early Wednesday remains under investigation.

The fire started about 7:30 a.m. According to a news release from the Moline Fire Department, crews responded to a structure fire on the 900 block of North Shore Drive. The resident living at the home notified 911 after smelling smoke.

“While there were no known working smoke detectors in the home the occupant was able to exit safely,” the release says.

Fire units arrived on-scene in about five minutes and saw the single-story residential home showing large amounts of smoke from several of the windows, the release says.

An immediate offensive interior attack was initiated that resulted in the fire being extinguished in about 25 minutes. During suppression efforts a primary search for additional occupants was completed with no findings, the release says.

Fire crews remained on scene for about two hours to complete overhaul operations and search for fire extension.

The structure is deemed uninhabitable for now. Cause and origin investigation is being conducted by the Moline Fire Department Prevention and Investigations Bureau, the release says.

The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel occupying three engine companies, one truck company, two ambulances, one command vehicle, and the fire marshal.

.Other agencies assisting the Moline Fire Department included Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, Rock Island Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, MidAmerican Energy, and the Moline Second Alarmers.