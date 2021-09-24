Cause of Thursday fire in Moline under investigation

The cause of a Thursday afternoon fire in Moline is under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigations Bureau, with assistance from the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office. The cause is currently undetermined.

At approximately 3:56 p.m. on Sept. 23, Moline Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire at 841 15th St. The first arriving fire company was on scene in approximately three minutes and noted the building as a large, three-story, residential structure with heavy amounts of smoke and fire showing from the first floor, according to a department release.

An immediate attack was completed by fire crews from the outside, prior to moving to an offensive interior attack on the fire, which was then controlled in approximately 10 minutes, the department said. During suppression efforts, a search of the structure was completed, revealing nine separate sleeping rooms. The structure was occupied at the time by a number of residents who were able to safely exit the structure after being alerted through the activation of smoke detectors, the release said.

No other findings were noted as a result of the primary search. Fire crews remained on scene for a period of time performing salvage and overhaul, and confirming there was no further fire extension. The total amount of loss at this time is estimated to be approximately $65,000 as a result of smoke, fire, and water damage, the department said. The structure was deemed uninhabitable with five residents receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries to report from this event. The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel along with one Chief officer.

Other agencies assisting the Moline Fire Department included the Moline Police Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Moline Second Alarmers, and Mid-American Energy.