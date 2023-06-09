CBI Bank & Trust on Friday announced a $250,000 donation for the Mulberry Health Clinic project in Muscatine.

Recognizing the critical importance of accessible and state-of-the-art medical facilities, CBI Bank & Trust said this “significant investment underscores our unwavering commitment to enhancing

the well-being and quality of life for individuals and families in Muscatine and surrounding communities,” according to a Friday release.

Presenting the quarter-million-dollar CBI Bank donation are (L-R) Bob Howard, president, Iowa Division CBI Bank & Trust; Dan Stein, board chairman, CBI Bank & Trust and Central Bancshares, Inc.; Greg Kistler, CBI president and CEO; Jamie Leza, VP Operations, Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, and Charla Schafer, president of the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine.

“The cornerstone of CBI Bank & Trust’s role as a community bank is working to improve our communities. Every year, we provide financial support to many worthwhile projects and organizations doing great work where we live,” CBI president/CEO Greg Kistler said. “We are proud to support this significant project that will provide improved health care to our community for years to come.”

The Mulberry Health Clinic project, led by Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine in partnership with UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine and the Muscatine Health Support Fund, will directly and immediately expand and improve patient equity and care, creating multi-generational, social, and economic success for families in our community, the release said.

“We are grateful for the generosity of CBI Bank & Trust and many other individual and business donors who recognize the importance of local, quality health care,” said Jamie Leza, VP of Operations, Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine. “The support garnered for the new clinic is one more example of how Muscatine County community members work together to improve quality of life for all residents.”

More than $13 million in philanthropic funds have been pledged and donated to the project. Fundraising efforts continue to offset the $20-million building project. Davenport-based Russell Construction will be the general contractor.

The proposed project timeline has construction site work beginning this month and substantial completion in December 2024. To learn more about the Mulberry Health Clinic project, click HERE.

