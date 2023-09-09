CBI Bank & Trust of Muscatine has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois to purchase the Joy, Ill., branch office of Farmers-Merchants Bank at 101 W. Main St., Joy, a news release says.

The branch purchase agreement includes all deposit accounts held at the office and consists of about $62 million in deposits and $27 million in loans. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2024, at which point the office will become a CBI Bank & Trust location. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, the release says.

“We’re pleased by the opportunity this represents for our organization,” said Greg Kistler, president and CEO of CBI Bank & Trust. “We remain committed to serving the agricultural industry and have a number of customers in the area. We’re excited by the opportunity to build

on this strong agriculture customer base and join the Joy community. We look forward to many years of serving our new customers, and we hope they enjoy the convenience of our additional

locations.”

Area CBI Bank & Trust offices include Buffalo Prairie, Monmouth, and Muscatine, plus 14 other locations throughout west-central Illinois and eastern Iowa.

About CBI Bank & Trust

CBI Bank & Trust, based in Muscatine, and F&M Bank, a Division of CBI Bank & Trust,

based in Galesburg, serves about 40,000 consumers and businesses through 17 branches, with locations in Coralville, Davenport, Kalona, Muscatine, Walcott, Washington, and Wilton in Iowa, and Brimfield, Buffalo Prairie, Galesburg, Monmouth, and Peoria in Illinois.