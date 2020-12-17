CCIW planning to play winter sports this season

On Thursday the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Council of Presidents announced that member schools are continuing to plan for winter sports competition, with practices to begin in early January and competition to start no sooner than January 23, 2021 according to Augustana College Director of Athletics Michael Zapolski.

In a letter to the Augustana Community, Zapolski said the Council of Presidents determined that local, state, and regional conditions are at the point that student-athletes can compete safely and have access to proper testing.

Schedules will be released on a later date.

A full statement and safety protocol for Augustana student-athletes can be found on the college’s website.