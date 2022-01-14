CDC updated mask guidelines for COVID protection

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) updated its guidelines for the types of masks and respirators used to prevent the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.

According to a release by the CDC:

The updated page will lay out the protection provided by available masks and respirators, noting that some provide better protection than others. These updates to our webpage reflect the science on masking, including what we have learned in the past two years, and will provide people the information they need to improve how well their masks or respirators protect them. We will continue to share the science of masking as it becomes available. Centers for Disease Control

The CDC shared the key messages of these updates:

Masking is a critical public health tool for preventing spread of COVID-19, and it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask.

To protect yourself and others from COVID-19, CDC continues to recommend that you wear the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.

Masks and respirators are effective at reducing transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, when worn consistently and correctly.

Some masks and respirators offer higher levels of protection than others, and some may be harder to tolerate or wear consistently than others. It is most important to wear a well-fitted mask or respirator correctly that is comfortable for you and that provides good protection.

While all masks and respirators provide some level of protection, properly fitted respirators provide the highest level of protection. Wearing a highly protective mask or respirator may be most important for certain higher risk situations, or by some people at increased risk for severe disease.

CDC’s mask recommendations provide information that people can use to improve how well their masks protect them.

For details on the guidelines and the most effective types of protective masks, click here.