Darline Marie Taylor, convicted of robbery second degree in Johnson County, failed to report back to the Cedar Rapids work release facility as required Sunday.

Taylor is a 26-year-old black female, 5’0″ and 162 pounds. She was admitted to the work release facility on December 17, 2021.

IAnyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts should contact local police. For more information on the state’s work release program, see Iowa Code 904.901-904.910