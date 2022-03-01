From March 6-12, Girl Scouts will recognize the groundbreaking accomplishments of girls throughout the organization’s 110-year history. On March 12, 1912, founder, Juliette Gordon Low created an organization for girls to find their leadership potential before women could even vote, a news release says.

From 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, volunteers, parents, and friends of Girl Scouts are invited to Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.

Exclusive cookie and beer pairings will be available, and 10% of proceeds from the evening will support Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

From 6-8 p.m., Lojo Russo will play music. All attendees will earn a specialty patch.

