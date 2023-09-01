The 39th-annual Rock Island Labor Day Parade is this Monday, Sept. 4, starting at 9:30 a.m.

The parade begins at Washington Jr. High School on the corner of 33rd Street and 18th Avenue and ends at Rock Island High School. More than 120 entries have registered, with many based on this year’s theme of “Planting Pride – Growing Together.”

You can watch marching bands, a charro horse riding group, local schools, musical groups, organizations, churches, businesses, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, Santa, and more. This year’s Parade Grand Marshal is Handy True Value owners Bob and Pam Votroubek, who also were chosen as Citizen of the Year in the Business category.

Bob and Pam Votroubek, owners of Handy True Value, in their 40th year of business at 1435 30th St., Rock Island.

The Votroubeks, who are in their 40th year of business, will ride in a special carriage pulled by a Clydesdale horse.

“Rock Island’s longstanding Labor Day Parade has always brought the community together for a day of celebration,” said Mayor Mike Thoms. “It’s exciting to see this important tradition continue. I encourage everyone to come out and enjoy a day of fun and music while we pay tribute to the contributions workers have made to our city.”

The parade will feature all eight Citizen of the Year category winners, including Second Baptist Church and their choir; Mayor Thoms and members of the city council; 10 musical groups; six flatbed bands; and marching bands from St. Ambrose University, Rock Island High School, and Rockridge High School.

Adding to the musical variety will be the Big River Brass Band, the Gray Wolf Band, Phyllis and One Shark, John Mueller’s Royal Pop Band, Audelia G and DJ Guerrero, and the Sheltered Reality Drum group.

After departing Washington Jr. High School at 18th Avenue and 33rd Street, the parade travels west along 18th Avenue, turns south at 24th Street, west on 25th Avenue and disbands into the Rock Island High School parking lots. Several local businesses along the route will be offering food and drinks to parade watchers.

The first Rock Island Labor Day Parade was held in 1985 as part of the city’s sesquicentennial (150th Birthday) celebration. Over the past 39 years, the parade has grown into a popular community event that averages 130 entries and draws thousands of spectators. With a route just over two miles long, it is the largest and longest parade in the Quad Cities.

Additional details about the parade and a map of the parade route are available at the city website HERE.