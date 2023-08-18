Whether you’re marching, riding or watching, come out and celebrate 40 years of the Quad City Labor Day Parade!

The Quad City Labor Day Parade begins Monday, September 4 at 11:00 a.m. The parade will pull

out of the John Deere Harvester Works parking lot, located at 1100 13th Ave., East Moline, travel over to 15th Ave. and head to 3rd St. and across the train tracks, where the parade will end.

According to a release, the Quad City Labor Day Parade is the official labor-organized Labor Day parade of the Quad Cities. The parade is represented by Union organizations, high school marching bands, elected officials, social service organizations or clubs and entertainment businesses from around the QCA.

“There’s nothing more awesome than seeing families and children watch and listen to the

parade as it passes by,” Dan Gosa, President of the Quad City Federation of Labor, said. “Kids waiting patiently for those handouts for their goodie bags; their eyes go BIG as the cranes & equipment drive by; watching them start dancing and nodding their heads to the beat of the marching bands coming down the street; it’s a great day to spend time with family and friends.”

According to the release, two Grand Marshals will be leading the parade this year, Brother Mike Malmstrom, Retired UAW 865/John Deere Harvester member, and Sister Kay Pence, Retired CWA member. Malmstrom was the labor member who officially organized the first annual Labor Day Parade in East Moline back in 1983. In 1973, he began working for McLaughlin Body where he joined his first UAW union. In 1974, he went to work for John Deere Harvester Works as a welder. During his career, he held several leadership positions within his union, UAW Local 865. During his time at work and even after he retired in 2007, he became and is still involved with ARA (Alliance for the Retired Americans), AMVEST, Marine Corp League, American Legion Post 582, Precinct Committeeman for South Moline 19, Bridging the Gap for Homeless Vets –

STAND DOWN events, and the Fun & Honor Society within the Marine Corp. He also remains

an active dues-paying member of UAW 865’s retiree group.

Pence started her career in 1972 working for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company as a Technician and immediately joined the CWA (Communications Workers of America) union,

where she held several positions within her local. And after 27 years as a technician, she

decided to leave and work full time with her CWA union as a Representative. While Kay may have retired from her job in 2018, she is still an active dues-paying member of CWA’s Retired Counsel and CWA’s Retired Officers and Staff Association. Two years prior to her retirement, she joined the ARA, which she serves as VP to the Iowa Alliance Board and as secretary of the Quad Cities ARA Chapter.

“As we reflect on four decades of labor, let us remember that it is through our collective efforts that we continue to build a brighter future for all,” Reggie Freeman, Mayor of East Moline, said. “Happy 40th anniversary, and here’s to many more years of celebrating the strength of labor!”

The Quad City Labor Day Parade is Monday, September 4 at 11:00 a.m. If your organization wants to participate in the Quad City Labor Day Parade, contact Amy Fanning, click here or use the following QR Code: