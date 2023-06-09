Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) invites you to help celebrate Adopt A Shelter Cat Month!

June is Adopt A Shelter Cat Month, and starting Monday, June 12 through the end of the month, all cat and kitten adoption fees at Quad City Animal Welfare Center will be reduced. You can adopt a cat or kitten for just $25 or two for $40. For a list of cats available for adoption, click here. Quad City Animal Welfare Center is located at 724 2nd Ave. W., Milan.

On Monday, June 19 and Friday, June 23 from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Quad City Animal Welfare Center will be at QC Entertainment Center with adoptable animals for a donation drive. Bring a donation for QCAWC, and you could win a gift card! QC Entertainment Center is located at 4401 44th Ave., Moline. For more information, click here.

On Sunday, June 25 from 1:00-4:00 p.m., bring your pooch for Pups and Pints on the Pour Bros. Patio. Pour Wall, Tito’s Handmade Vodka puptails, swag giveaways and local vendor/treat artisans will be available. Pour Bros. is located at 1209 4th Ave., Moline. For more information, click here.

For more information on the services of Quad City Animal Welfare Center, click here.