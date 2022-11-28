Bring out the whole family as Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities celebrates all thing holiday!

The 5th annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities features locally-crafted art and gifts, traditional German foods and much more. The children’s tent provides activities for the kids, and everyone can meet with Santa, the Christkind and even Krampus! Live music and holiday beverage options are also available.

Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities (photo: Britni Moses)

Visit Christkindlmarkt, a Quad-City treasure, at 421 W. River Dr., Davenport, on the following dates:

Friday, December 2 – 4:00-10:00 p.m. (Vendors open 4:00-8:00 p.m. – Entertainment tent open until 10:00 p.m.)

Saturday, December 3 – 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Vendors open 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Entertainment tent open until 10:00 p.m.)

Sunday, December 4 – 10:00 a.m. – 40:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.