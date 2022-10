Ghosts and goblins, witches and warriors and superheroes and sports stars will line the streets of Davenport for the annual Halloween parade!

Join the fun Sunday, October 30, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Bring the whole brood and dress up in costumes to get into the ‘spirit’ of things!

(davenportiowa.com)

For more information, or to volunteer, click here.