Craft beer lovers can kick off the weekend at the Figge Art Museum’s first annual Art of the Brew event this Friday, April 14.

Ten local breweries including 5ive Cities Brewing, Front Street Brewery & Taproom, Midwest Ale Works, Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, Stompbox Brewing, Radicle Effect Brewerks, Bent River Brewing Co., Rebels & Lions Brewing, Twin Span Brewing and Contrary Brewing Co. will have tasting booths at the Figge where guests can sample a wide variety of locally made craft beers and meads while supporting the museum. There will be live music, complimentary snacks and giveaways while guests use their souvenir tasting glass at each station. Try your luck with a spin on the Wheel of Mystery Beer (cash only).

“Brewing beer is an art form; we have so many terrific local breweries in the Quad Cities that believe in the importance of art,” said Figge Membership Coordinator Carlie Allison. “We’re excited to be able to offer this event to the community and hope that it engages both new and existing museum goers.”

Art of the Brew takes place from 5-8 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 off until Friday, April 14 at noon and tickets will be also available at the door. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available and include reserved seating, a complimentary snack bar, a full-size/16 oz. souvenir glass and the opportunity to tour the museum from 4:30 to 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling (563) 345-6632 The Figge is located at 225 W. Second Street in Davenport.