Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) are hosting several public events celebrating Black History Month. These events honor the impact and contributions Black men and women have made throughout history in education, religion and the arts. For more information about these Black History Month events, click here

On February 8, Black History documentaries will be shown all day in the Clinton Community College (CCC) Auditorium at 1000 Lincoln Boulevard in Clinton.

On February 9 from 1-2 p.m., speakers will discuss Black inventors, scientists and leaders who made an impact on society and the future at Scott Community College (SCC) Main Campus, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf. The presentation will be in Room 1501, Entrance 9.

On February 16 from 1-2 p.m., the Rev. Frank R. Livingston from Mount Sinai Church of God in Christ will discuss the role of the Black church at Scott Community College (SCC) Main Campus, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf. There will be a Q&A session following his presentation, which will be in Room 1501, Entrance 9.

On February 20 Clinton Community College will observe worldwide Social Justice Day from 9 a.m. 4 p.m. and screen the documentary “13th”. In this BAFTA award-winning documentary, scholars, activists and politicians analyze the U.S. prison boom and the criminalization of Black people. The event takes place in the college Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Boulevard in Clinton.

On February 23 from 1-2 p.m., Scott Community College will celebrate Black History through music and dance performances, including Pattin’ Juba, an African American style of dance that includes stomping and clapping. Guests will learn about Kadir Nelson’s illustrations that have been featured on the cover of The New Yorker and albums from Michael Jackson and Drake, and Phillis Wheatley, who the first Black woman to be a published poet in America in 1767. The role of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) will be explored. The presentation will be in room 133 at SCC’s Urban Campus, 101 W. Third Street in Davenport.

On February 27, Paul Finkelman will speak on “Alexander Clark: The Mississippi Valley’s Most Important Civil Rights Leader” at 6 p.m. in the Muscatine Community College Student Center, 152 Colorado Street in Muscatine. The event is a collaboration with Alexander Clark Foundation, Stanley Center for Peace and Security and the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine. Clark was the driving force behind desegregating schools in Iowa, nearly 100 years before Brown v. the Topeka Board of Education.