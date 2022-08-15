The Colona Fire Department is celebrating their 75th anniversary in style with an emergency vehicle show and parade on Sunday, August 21st. The rain date is Sunday, August 28.

The show will be held on the Hennepin Canal parkway next to the fire station, located at 401 First Street in Colona, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and challenge coins will be given to anyone showing a new or old emergency vehicle. Organizers hope to have as many vehicles as possible at the show. A food truck will be on site and root beer floats will be provided while supplies last. A parade will follow, featuring the vehicles featured in the show.

For more information, contact Matt Carlson, Deputy Chief of the Colona Fire Department at (309 738-0542 or email m.carlson@colonafire.com.