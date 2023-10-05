Día de Los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, is an important tradition for many Hispanic families. And there are plans for a big Quad Cities celebration.

Mercado on Fifth President Maria Ontiveros discussed the celebration and workshops leading up to it.

Mercado on Fifth will host the Group O Dia de los Muertos Workshop Series.

Día de los Muertos Makeup & Margs: In this hour and half long workshop, former Mercado on Fifth Director Anamaria Rocha will lead a tutorial to demonstrate how to apply Catrina makeup for Dia de los Muertos. Please bring your own tabletop mirror and makeup kit. Admission includes one margarita or non-alcoholic beverage. To purchase tickets, visit here.

Día de los Muertos Mojiganga (Giant Puppet) Workshop: In this two-day open and free workshop, Brant Bollman, a master puppeteer from Oskaloosa, Iowa, will lead participants in creating a paper mache mojiganga (giant puppet) for the Group O Día de los Muertos Parade. Walk-ins at any time are welcome.

Día de los Muertos Cookies & Cocktails: In this one-hour workshop, Mercado vendor Sweets & Keto by Ana will lead a class on how to make skull cookies. Admission is $30 and includes everything you need to complete nine cookies, as well as one cocktail or non-alcoholic beverage. To purchase tickets, visit here.

Día de los Muertos Makeup & Margs: 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 9.

Día de los Muertos Mojiganga (Giant Puppet) Workshop: 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Oct. 14, and 10 a.m. until 3p.m. Oct. 15.

Día de los Muertos Cookies & Cocktails: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 19.

Workshops will be held at Mercado on Fifth, 423 12th St., Moline.

The Group O Día de los Muertos Fiesta will start at noon Saturday, Oct. 28, on the Mercado grounds. There will be food trucks, retail vendors and face painters to get you ready for the parade that will start at 2 p.m, in front of the Vibrant Arena at The Mark, Moline.

The route will continue down River Drive and end just off 19th Street and River Drive. There will be an after-party on the Mercado grounds immediately after the parade. The after party headliner will be Banda Caliente starting at 6 p.m.

Día de los Muertos is a traditional Mexican holiday that varies in length of celebration but is customarily observed on Nov. 1 and 2, Ontiveros said.

“Día de los Muertos is a time to honor loved ones who have passed by visiting and elaborately decorating grave sites; creating altars with flowers, commemorations, and offerings; and expressing oneself as a Catrina (skeleton figure,)” she said. “Through Mercado on Fifth’s second annual Día de los Muertos Parade, we encourage organizations and families to honor and celebrate the lives of their loved ones and to show appreciation for the traditions that surround the holiday.”