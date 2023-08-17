Raise a cup to help pups this Sunday, Aug. 20, in Rock Island.

Join the Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC), and Bent River Brewing Company in Rock Island for Doggy Days, Sunday, Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

At Bent River (512 24th St.), 10% of beer sales and 100% of pup cups and raffle will be donated back to QCAWC. You must be 21 and over to attend this event.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Adoption & Education Center is located at 724 2nd W. Ave. in Milan. For more information on QCAWC, visit its website HERE, or Facebook page HERE.