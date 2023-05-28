The Voy 61 Drive In Theatre near Maquoketa has special plans for National Drive In Movie Day on Tuesday, June 6th!

Admission is $5 per vehicle and the first 50 vehicles will receive a free Voy 61 Drive In frisbee. The gates will open at 6 p.m. and fans who arrive early will find plenty of activities to enjoy, including a bounce house, face painting, petting zoo, train rides and more. The movie for the evening will be “Sing 2”, rated PG. The movie will start at about 8:45 p.m., or dusk.

The Voy 61 Drive In Theatre is one of only four drive in movie theaters still operating in Iowa and is known for its grass field, perfect for watching movies from a car or lawn chair. They show first-run movies, as well as family and budget friendly entertainment on a state-of-the-art digital projection system. They also offer family fun with free train rides, a swing set, a sandbox, a basketball court, whiffle ball diamond, tether ball and volleyball. Their concession stand offers a large variety of treats, but guests can bring their own food and tailgate before the movie.

For more information on the Voy 61 Drive In, including showtimes and information on National Drive In Movie Day, click here or visit their website here.