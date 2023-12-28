The grownups get to have their New Year’s Eve fun at night, so the Family Museum in Bettendorf offers kids a chance to celebrate the arrival of 2024 during the daylight hours with the annual “Noon Year’s Eve,” a countdown to 12 noon.

This event will be on Sunday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m., through 12 p.m. with a countdown at noon. The museum (2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf) will close at 1 p.m.

The annual Noon Year’s Eve at Bettendorf’s Family Museum is Sunday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m., counting down to noon, and the museum will be open until 1 p.m.

Festivities include making a jingle bracelet, decorating a crown, face painting, and a countdown to noon with a balloon drop and lots of confetti. This event is sponsored by Ascentra Credit Union. This is a ticketed event; Family Museum members can get in for $6 and general admission is $12. You can purchase tickets now at the Family Museum.

Last admission will be at 11:30 a.m. the day of the event. For more information, visit the Family Museum website HERE.