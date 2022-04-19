Davenport Parks and Recreation invites you to help celebrate Earth Day at Earth Day Extravaganza!

Bring your green thumb and enjoy a guided spring cleanup around the Fejervary Learning Center at Earth Day Extravaganza. Activities include raking, weeding, clearing small branches and sticks and general beautification of the park space. Volunteers will be given a brief tour of the Learning Center and the opportunity to choose the cleanup activity they would like to work towards. Light refreshments will be available, and very volunteer is given a small thank you gift. Participants should wear long sleeves, long pants and close-toed shoes. Gloves and tools will be provided. All ages are welcome, but children must have adult supervision. No pre-registration is required.

Earth Day Extravaganza is Saturday, April 23, 12:00- 3:00 p.m. at the Fejervary Learning Center

“Earth Day Extravaganza is one of my favorite events of the year,” Davenport Parks and Recreation’s Event Supervisor Amanda Randerson said. “It celebrates Earth Day, marks the start of our Fejervary Family Fun Day event series and offers residents an opportunity to help beautify this community favorite space after a long winter.”



