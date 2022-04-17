All ages are invited to Your Earth Day Celebration at Longview Park from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 24.

The free event, hosted by Rock Island Parks and Recreation, will feature a youth recycled art show, arts and crafts for kids, educational opportunities, healthy snacks, a scavenger hunt, and a park service project. The service project will involve cleaning up trash and sticks in the park and around the neighborhood, so bring work gloves if you plan to participate.

Preschool students through 12th grade students are welcome to join the youth recycled art show. Art projects can be made in any medium as long as they incorporate recycled or waste materials in some way. All entries will win a day pass to Whitewater Junction and grand prizes will be voted on by the community the day of the event. To participate in the art show, register for free here.

Once registered, bring your art to Longview Park in Rock Island at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 24, and stay to enjoy the event.

For more information, contact Nikki Carr at 309-732-7280 or carr.nikki@rigov.org.