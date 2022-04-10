The Polythythms Third Sunday Jazz Series will celebrate Easter with The Ron Tegeler Organ Trio at the Redstone Room, in the RME on the corner of 2nd and Main streets, Davenport.

The group features Ron Tegeler on guitar, Glennda Currence on the Hammond Organ and Kirk Prebyl on drums, a news release says.

Tegeler has performed with local and national groups over the past 45 years. Although playing many genres of music during that time, his passion always centered around jazz. His style has been influenced by guitar greats such as Larry Carlton, Robben Ford, Kenny Burrell, Joe Pass, and Wes Montgomery. In addition to performing in a jazz quartet or trio setting, he also has performed in larger combos and big band settings. On some occasions, he has performed as a duets, like his recent duet with Steve Grismore, or as a solo performer.

Tegeler’s jazz organ trio collaboration is a recreation of the traditional guitar, organ, drum combo popular in the 1950s and 1960s, the release says. The group shares a passion for jazz, and enjoy performing a variety of jazz styles from standards, jazz, blues and Latin, to bebop.

The Jazz Organ Trio’s latest CD “Just Hangin Out” released May 21, 2021, is available at upcoming trio events, and available online here. It is also available for online purchase, download, or streaming through popular distribution sites like Amazon, CD Baby, iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, Pandora, and others, the release says.

The performance will be 5-7 p.m. General admission is $15, and seating is limited. To reserve a spot, call Polyrhythms at 309-373-0790 or email nate@polyrhythms.org.

Doors open at 4:30 pm.

Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Series is made possible with major support of the RDA, the SCRA, Visionary Arts Photography & Media Center, as well as Bowman Accounting, Peeples Heating & Air Conditioning, Cribbs Landscaping, the Singh Family Foundation, Davis Entertainment Network, Radio station KALA, and DJ Mixxin Mel.