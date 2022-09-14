The Palomres Social Justice Center and the Floreciente Association are hosting a “Celebrate Floreciente/Celebra Floreciente” party on September 17 from 1-5 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4501 Seventh Avenue in Rock Island.

Enjoy food, games, a petting zoo, a bounce house, free books, prizes and much more. This free event is a good way for the entire family to have fun together.

The Floreciente Association works to promote unity, community and culture while promoting community led projects and family events, including their annual Celebra de le ninos (Celebration for the Kids). For more information, visit their Facebook page here.