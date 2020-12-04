Celebrate Hanukkah via Zoom

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, lights a Hanukkah candle at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in Jerusalem’s old city, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

The Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities invites the community to join in a Hanukkah celebration online.

Everyone is welcome, a news release says. Participants do not need to live anywhere specific and do not need to be Jewish.

The Zoom celebration will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, when communities in Sioux City, Council Bluffs, Des Moines, Ames, Mason City, Waterloo, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Fairfield, and the Quad Cities will celebrate together to commemorate “this holiday of freedom to preserve our traditions and assert our peoplehood.”

To join the meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88490017333

Meeting ID: 884 9001 7333

Passcode: 056646

For more information, contact Allan Ross at 309-793-1300 or aross@jfqc.org.