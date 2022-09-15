The Hispanic Business Leaders Committee of the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to experience the 69th annual Fiesta Day Parade!

Rock Falls and Sterling are hosting their Fiesta Day Parade on Saturday, September 17. The parade will begin at 1:00pm in Rock Falls and end in Sterling. The parade route will be closed to all traffic starting at about 12:45 p.m. The cities are asking residents to avoid street parking in these areas starting at 10:00 a.m. Food vendors will be located throughout downtown Sterling and Rock Falls before, during and after the Fiesta Day Parade.

The parade route will be First Avenue (IL Route 40) starting at 10th Street in Rock Falls and continuing north across the First Avenue bridge into Sterling along Locust and west Third Street. Roads along the parade route will be closed to all traffic beginning at approximately 12:45 p.m. and will remain closed until the parade clears the route. East 10th Street and East 11th Street from Avenue A to Avenue D – Mary Avenue, Avenue B, Avenue C and Avenue D between 10th and 11th Streets will all be restricted to parade entries. Roads along the parade route will be closed until the parade clears the route. A map of the route can be found by clicking here. The Avenue G bridge will be open to traffic needing to cross the river. Parade goers are asked to park only in authorized areas and keep children from running into the street to pick up candy as parade vehicle operators might not be able to see them. Members of both police departments will be on hand to provide security and traffic control.

