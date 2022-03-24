While there’s just one week left in the month, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs invites Iowans of all ages to learn more about the state’s past, through Iowa History Month in March (and why not all year long?).

Every year, this statewide tradition offers new opportunities to learn more about Iowa history and the remarkable Iowans from all walks of life who have influenced their communities, their state, their country and, in many cases, the entire world, according to a Department of Cultural Affairs release.

The month features an array of in-person and online programs organized by the State Historical Society of Iowa, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. You can tune in to online presentations, take part in activities designed for families with children, discover materials in the new Iowa History Collection Catalog and take guided tours at the State Historical Museum of Iowa in Des Moines.

The Herbert Hoover birthplace in West Branch is part of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum National Historic Site.

This year, Iowans can also see a pop-up display about “Iowa’s People & Places,” which the state museum sent to all 99 counties to mark Iowa’s 175th anniversary of statehood in 2021. Across the state, schools, libraries, museums and other organizations are hosting their own history events to add to the month-long celebration.

Iowans are encouraged to post their own #IowaHistory stories, discoveries and events throughout the month on social media. Here are just a few ideas to get you started . . .

1. Visit the State Historical Museum of Iowa, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

2. Sign up for an Iowa History 101 online presentation, offered for free at noon each Thursday in March. Or watch one of the previous sessions.

3. Subscribe to The Annals of Iowa, the State Historical Society of Iowa’s quarterly journal.

4. Visit one of Iowa’s 27 National Historic Landmarks, including the legendary Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, which was designated in 2021.

5. Add your home or business to Produce Iowa’s locations database, where film and media producers find places to set their stories. In 1987, a scout named Sue Riedel found the place that became the “Field of Dreams” – and changed the course of Dyersville history.

6. Sign up a young historian for a workshop or day camp.

7. Learn about the virtual exhibit experiences at the State Historical Museum of Iowa.

8. Show your support with an Iowa history T-shirt from Raygun.

9. Join Goldie’s Kids Club to enjoy history activities for children and families.

10. Volunteer at a history museum in your community. The Local History Network offers resources to help.

Some Iowa national landmarks

Despite Davenport being Iowa’s third-largest city (with lots of notable history), there are no national historic landmarks here. The closest one is in Clinton — the Van Allen and Company Department Store, a historic commercial building at Fifth Avenue and South Second Street in Clinton.

The 1912-14 Van Allen Apartments building in Clinton is a National Historic Landmark.

The four-story building was designed by Louis Sullivan and commissioned by John Delbert Van Allen. Constructed 1912–1914 as a department store, it now has upper-floor apartments with ground floor commercial space.

Architect Louis Sullivan (1856-1924), a mentor to Frank Lloyd Wright, also designed another Iowa national landmark — the beautiful Merchants National Bank in Grinnell.

The Merchants National Bank in Grinnell was built in 1914.

Constructed in Grinnell in 1914, this simple cubical-plan structure is one of the best examples of the “jewel box” banks designed by Sullivan late in his career, according to the state. Today, the restored Merchants National Bank houses a number of civic organizations.

The newest Hawkeye national landmark (designated just last year) is the famous Surf Ballroom and Museum in Clear Lake. Originally built in 1934, tragedy struck the Surf in the early morning of April 20, 1947, when fire destroyed the building.

Plans for its replacement were quickly underway and a new Surf Ballroom was rebuilt across the street from the original location in what was the original venue’s parking lot. The current Surf Ballroom reopened on July 1, 1948. The Surf got its name (and motif) from the desire of the original owners to create a ballroom that resembled an ocean beach club, according to the place’s website.

The murals on the back walls were hand-painted to depict pounding surf, swaying palm trees, sailboats and lighthouses. The furnishings were bamboo and rattan and the ambience that of a south sea island. The stage is surrounded by palm trees and the clouds projected overhead make it seem as if you were dancing outside under the stars.

In the ’50s, artists like The Everly Brothers, Roy Orbison, Ricky Nelson, Little Richard, Jan and Dean and Conway Twitty all took the stage here. The Surf Ballroom was one of the first ballrooms in the state to feature rock ‘n roll, and the big name rock acts featured here made it a “must-play” venue on the performance circuit, the site says.

This was the case on Feb. 2, 1959, when the Surf hosted the famed Winter Dance Party featuring Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson, Dion & The Belmonts and Frankie Sardo. It was this fateful show that made the most lasting mark on the Surf Ballroom.