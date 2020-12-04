Celebrate Jólabókaflóð at library

Jólabókaflóð is the Icelandic Christmas Eve tradition of gifting your favorite people with a favorite book to read that night.

In a news release, the Davenport Public Library lists its patrons as favorite people who can receive books this holiday season. Register by Dec. 11 for a wrapped present to be picked up at the library of your choice Dec. 18-23.

Kids (ages 0-10) register here: https://bit.ly/dpl-yulebookfloodfkids

Teens (ages 11-19) register here: https://bit.ly/dpl-yulebookfloodteens

Adults (ages 20+) register here: https://bit.ly/dpl-yulebookfloodadults

Jólabókaflóð or Jolabokoflod (pronounced Yo-la-bok-a-flot) means “Yule Book Flood.” The tradition began during World War II when foreign imports were restricted, but paper was cheap.

Iceland’s population was not large enough to support a year-round publishing industry, so book publishers flooded the market with new titles in the final weeks of the year. The result was this tradition.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.