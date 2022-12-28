The annual Kwanzaa celebration will return in person Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at The Lincoln Center, 318 E. 7th St., Davenport.

Hosted by Shellie Moore Guy and Ethelene Boyd, children’s activities begin at 6 p.m., and the free program begins at 7 p.m. with speakers, vendors, music, dancers and drummers.

This will be the first in-person Kwanzaa event in the QC since 2019.

The event honoring African-American culture is presented by Ebony Expressions, QC Empowerment Network and The Lincoln Center. There will be a Kwanzaa Feast following the program. Quad-City Black businesses and vendors are invited to participate.

Contact QC Empowerment for further information and to reserve a table (free of charge), at 563-499-5701.

The scheduled Kwanzaa speakers and topics will be:

Ashley Harris – Unity (Umoja)

Teresa Babers – Self Determination (Kujichagulia)

Jarrin Williams – Collective Work and Responsibility (Ujima)

Kit Ford – Cooperative Economics (Ujamma)

Burl Randolph – Purpose (Nia)

Johnnie Woods – Creativity (Kuumba)

Rev. Dwight Ford – Faith (Imani)

There have been virtual Kwanzaa programs presented in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID. For more information about The Lincoln Center, visit its Facebook page.