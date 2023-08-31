September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and the Moline Library encourages residents to register for a library card and take advantage of its many benefits, a news release says. With a Moline Public Library card, you can:
- Explore and access a vast collection of books, movies, music, and more from a catalog of 138 Illinois libraries.
- Stream or download books, audio books, and other entertainment from Libby, Hoopla!, and Axis 360.
- Visit cultural venues with passes to local attractions (including Niabi Zoo, Quad City Botanical Center, Figge Art Museum, and the Putnam Museum).
- Learn and grow with a collection of digital resources, such as NewsBank, Universal Class, Scholastic Teachables, CreativeBug, and more.
- Try your hand at pickle ball, go bird-watching, or digitize photos with kits from the Library of Things.
- Check out most items with no late fines.
Visit the Moline Public Library to get started or complete an application here.
To participate in the Moline Scavenger Hunt, visit here.