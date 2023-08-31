September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and the Moline Library encourages residents to register for a library card and take advantage of its many benefits, a news release says. With a Moline Public Library card, you can:

Explore and access a vast collection of books, movies, music, and more from a catalog of 138 Illinois libraries.

Stream or download books, audio books, and other entertainment from Libby, Hoopla!, and Axis 360.

Visit cultural venues with passes to local attractions (including Niabi Zoo, Quad City Botanical Center, Figge Art Museum, and the Putnam Museum).

Learn and grow with a collection of digital resources, such as NewsBank, Universal Class, Scholastic Teachables, CreativeBug, and more.

Try your hand at pickle ball, go bird-watching, or digitize photos with kits from the Library of Things.

Check out most items with no late fines.

Visit the Moline Public Library to get started or complete an application here.

To participate in the Moline Scavenger Hunt, visit here.