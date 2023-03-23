Celebrate Latino heritage with art, music, dance and food with family and friends at the installation of acclaimed artist Miriam Alarcón Avila’s work, “Luchadores Immigrants.” The installation takes place on Saturday, March 25 from 1-4 p.m. in the Western Illinois University-Quad Cities’s Complex Atrium. The exhibit will be available for public viewing from March 25- April 22.

“As a celebration of our diverse communities, Miriam Alarcón Avila’s extraordinary work gives voice to those often unheard stories and provides a unique platform for the Quad Cities communities to come together and take part in a fun, engaging and compelling event to tell our own stories,” said WIU Professor of Education Carla Paciotto.

The event schedule includes:

1-1:30 p.m. – WIU Tradición Hispana Dance Group

1:30-1:45 pm – Bendición/Blessing

1:45-2:45 p.m. – Visitors experience: Procesión Migratoria/Migration Procession

2:45-4 p.m. – Latin Thunder, Danza Asunción (Aztec Dancers), DJ Flaco Contreras, ongoing exhibit visits, food and kids’ activities

The exhibit will highlight Latino communities through a multimedia approach based in photography, including customized Luchador masks, video, poetry and storytelling. Avila shares the stories of Latino people across Iowa by expressing the nature of their characters through masks. Avila’s work has appeared in multiple art museums in Des Moines, Iowa City and communities around eastern Iowa.

For more information about Avila’s work, click here (miriamalarconavila.com). For more information on the inauguration event, email Carla Paciotto at C-Paciotto@wiu.edu. Western Illinois University Quad Cities Campus is located at 3300 River Drive in Moline.