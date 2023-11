Historic Bishop Hill invites you celebrate the Festival of Lights at Lucia Nights!

This Swedish tradition of Lucia Nights is based on a legend of Saint Lucia, Queen of Light. Featuring Lucia Girls to greet guests, the celebration includes building and sidewalks illuminated by candles, Christmas activities, music, stories, food and much more.

Lucia Nights (Bishop Hill Heritage Association)

Lucia Nights are Friday, December 8 and Saturday, December 9, 6:00-9:00 p.m. in Bishop Hill. For more information, click here.