Movie fans can celebrate the inaugural National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3 with special deals on blockbuster movies and concessions.

Movie theaters nationwide, including Cinemark in Davenport and Regal in Moline, will be offering tickets for all movies in all formats, including IMAX, D-BOX and 3D for only $3. The price does not include taxes and fees. Fans can see new releases like “Top Gun Maverick”and “Elvis”, cult classic “Jaws” in 3D and IMAX, and more.

There will also be special discounts on concessions, including:

$3 Medium Fountain Beverage or Medium ICEE

$3 Candy

$3 Small Popcorn (large popcorn upgrade available for $1 more)

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman in a statement announcing the event. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers who made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

Over 3,000 theaters and more than 30,000 screens are taking part in this promotion, as are all the major movie studios. All screenings on National Cinema Day will be preceded by a sizzle reel containing footage from upcoming films, including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal, and Warner Bros. all contributed footage to the sizzle reel.

Tickets are on sale now. To buy tickets for the Cinemark Theatre in Davenport, click here. To buy tickets for the Regal Theatre in Moline, click here.