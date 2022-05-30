The 61 Drive In Theatre, south of Maquoketa, Iowa, will be having a special event to celebrate National Drive In Movie Day on Monday, June 6. Admission is $5 per vehicle and the first 50 vehicles admitted will receive a free 61 Drive In frisbee. Everyone who attends will receive a free Coca Cola souvenir cup while supplies last. Before the movie, there will be plenty of free activities for everyone to enjoy, including a bounce house, petting zoo and train rides.

(61-driveintheatre.com)

The movie for the evening will be “Shrek,” rated PG. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at approximately 8:45 p.m. or at dusk. The 61 Drive In Theatre is one of only four drive ins still operating across the state of Iowa and is known for their grass field so patrons can bring along a radio and lawn chair and enjoy the movie sitting outside.

(IMDb)

The drive in shows first run movies, as well as family and budget friendly entertainment on their state of the art digital projection system. The concession stand also offers a large variety of treats including good old movie theatre popcorn. Customers can bring their own food if they’d like and tailgate prior to the movie. Their family friendly environment, complete with free train rides, swing set, sand box, basketball court, whiffle ball diamond, tether ball, and volleyball, lets kids play before or during the movie.

For more information on the 61 Drive In or National Drive In Movie Day, click here.