Celebrate National First Responders Appreciation Day

October 28 is National First Responders Appreciation Day, and Quad Citians are showing their thanks for first responders.

National First Responders Appreciation Day, October 28

Bally’s Quad Cities C.R.E.W team delivered homemade Blue Square Café breakfast sandwiches Thursday to Rock Island police and fire departments.

Black Hawk College invites you to celebrate first responders and learn about first responder careers. Participants can learn about career opportunities and job requirements during a panel discussion featuring members of Quad City police, fire, EMS, emergency management, ER and emergency dispatch. The Black Hawk College First Responder Hero Award will also be presented. The First Responders Appreciation and Criminal Justice Career Day at Black Hawk College is Thursday, October 28, 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Avenue, Moline.