Davenport Parks and Recreation is celebrating National Park and Recreation Month in July by showing how parks and recreation enhances the growth of the community through programs, activities and park amenities.

(Davenport Parks & Recreation)

“Parks and recreation programs have played a central role in helping me grow throughout my life,” said Chad Dyson, Director of Parks and Recreation. “That is why I built a career in this industry. I want to be a part of creating spaces, events and programs that help my community grow and connect with one another.”

The Parks Department has plenty of activities scheduled for July, including Upcycle That, Youth Fest, Vander Veer Botanical Park’s summer theme scavenger hunt and Movies in the Park. Learn more about these activities here.

Park and Recreation Month is an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). The NRPA wants people who support parks and recreation to share why parks and recreation are important to them with the hashtag #WhereCommunityGrows. To learn more about National Park and Recreation Month, click here.

For more information about Davenport Parks and Recreation, click here.