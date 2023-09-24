Three animal-related holidays happen this week and the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) wants to help pet lovers take part.

This is National Dog Week, a week to show furry friends some extra love. Those who want to be pet parents or expand their packs will get half price adoptions on adult dogs all week. Click here to see dogs up for adoption or visit the Adoption center at 724 Second W. Avenue in Milan.

#RememberMeThursday is Thursday September 28. This worldwide social media awareness day spotlights the millions of adoptable pets waiting in shelters and remembers those who never got a second chance. QCAWC is joining animal-lovers and animal welfare organizations worldwide on Thursday, September 28 to share pictures of their adopted pets and pictures of pets waiting to find their forever homes using the hashtag #RemeberMeThursday. Click here to see animals available for adoption at QCAWC.

September 28 is also World Rabies Day, raising awareness about rabies and its prevention. Rabies vaccines are easy to obtain and not expensive. The rabies vaccine must be given by a licensed veterinarian and pet owners must register with their local county or city, proving that pets have been vaccinated. Rabies and other important vaccines are available at the QCAWC Drive-Up Curbside Clinic every Wednesday and the first Saturday of the month from 8-11 a.m. The clinic is located at 612 First Street West in Milan.

You can also celebrate the week by becoming a volunteer or making a donation to QCAWC. Click here for a list of products and services available at the Center or visit their Facebook page.