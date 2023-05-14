“CONNECTING THE WORLD Through Public Works” is the theme of National Public Works Week, May 21-27, through the American Public Works Association.

To kick off National Public Works Week, the City of Bettendorf’s Public Works Department will host its annual Public Works Day on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Bettendorf Maintenance Center, 4403 Devils Glen Road., according to a news release.

The family-friendly event will include:

Public Works trucks and machinery will be on display and there will be free food, including hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, ice cream and soft drinks

Other activities, including kids’ activities, will be:

Inflatable obstacle course

Snow plow blade painting

Face painting

Giveaways

Compost – bring your own bucket

Handmade bat house

Trash/Yard waste stickers

Free bus pass

Interactive opportunities

Ride the Bettendorf Transit Bus

Learn about the “EnviroScape” model

Master Gardeners will be available with gardening tips

Make milkweed pods

Learn about household hazardous materials and e-waste

Donate old bicycles/bike parts.

“It’s important to celebrate our Public Works crews who work so hard each day to maintain and

improve the systems and services vital to our community’s health, safety and comfort,” said Brian

Schmidt, Bettendorf Public Works director.