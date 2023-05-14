“CONNECTING THE WORLD Through Public Works” is the theme of National Public Works Week, May 21-27, through the American Public Works Association.
To kick off National Public Works Week, the City of Bettendorf’s Public Works Department will host its annual Public Works Day on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Bettendorf Maintenance Center, 4403 Devils Glen Road., according to a news release.
The family-friendly event will include:
Public Works trucks and machinery will be on display and there will be free food, including hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, ice cream and soft drinks
Other activities, including kids’ activities, will be:
- Inflatable obstacle course
- Snow plow blade painting
- Face painting
- Giveaways
- Compost – bring your own bucket
- Handmade bat house
- Trash/Yard waste stickers
- Free bus pass
- Interactive opportunities
- Ride the Bettendorf Transit Bus
- Learn about the “EnviroScape” model
- Master Gardeners will be available with gardening tips
- Make milkweed pods
- Learn about household hazardous materials and e-waste
- Donate old bicycles/bike parts.
“It’s important to celebrate our Public Works crews who work so hard each day to maintain and
improve the systems and services vital to our community’s health, safety and comfort,” said Brian
Schmidt, Bettendorf Public Works director.